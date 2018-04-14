Large Sinkhole in Luzerne County Causes Traffic Problems

Posted 9:35 pm, April 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33PM, April 14, 2018

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A large sinkhole caused problems for drivers in Luzerne County.

The sinkhole opened up Saturday evening along Parsonage Street near Pittston.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the sinkhole, which was between 6 to 8 feet in length, was created a previous water main break which led to the erosion of the road.

Traffic was down to one lane while crews worked to repair the damage.

UGI and PA American Water crews were also on scene but say neighbors did not experience any utility outages due to the sinkhole.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s