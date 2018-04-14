× Large Sinkhole in Luzerne County Causes Traffic Problems

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A large sinkhole caused problems for drivers in Luzerne County.

The sinkhole opened up Saturday evening along Parsonage Street near Pittston.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the sinkhole, which was between 6 to 8 feet in length, was created a previous water main break which led to the erosion of the road.

Traffic was down to one lane while crews worked to repair the damage.

UGI and PA American Water crews were also on scene but say neighbors did not experience any utility outages due to the sinkhole.