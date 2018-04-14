× In Your Neighborhood

23 Annual Skippy Dietz Rabies Clinic

Vaccinate your cat or dog with the Annual Skippy Dietz Memorial Rabies Clinic in Carbon County. The rabies clinic is held at the Lake Harmony Rescue Squad on Lake Drive in Lake Harmony on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per shot. All animals must be on a leash or in a crate. Dog licenses for Carbon County will also be on sale.

Autism Awareness NEPA 5K Run/Walk/Awareness Fair

Autism Awareness of Northeastern PA sponsors a 5K Run, Walk & Awareness Fair held at the Forty Fort Recreation Complex on Sunday, April 29. Registration for the Run starts at 7:30 a.m. with the Run at 8:15 a.m. The Walk registration begins at 9 a.m. with the Walk at 10:30 a.m. Individuals with autism register for free. There are T-shirts for those registered, along with prizes, refreshments, giveaways, basket raffles, and kid-friendly activities.