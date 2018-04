× Home Destroyed by Flames in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Flames wrecked a home in Schuylkill County after sparking in the back of the property.

The fire broke out along N. Centre Street in Pottsville around 10:30 on Friday night.

One woman lived in the house and made it out okay.

Firefighters believe the home is a total loss and are investigating the cause in Schuylkill County.