Sunbury Christian Academy invites you to their performance of the musical "Annie". It will be held April 26th to the 29th, 2018. Visit sunburychristianacademy.org for tickets and more information.
Good Morning PA – Sunbury Christian Academy
-
Students Compete in STEM to Improve PA
-
Couple Weds at Salvation Army
-
Good Morning PA – Visiting Nurse Association
-
Deadly Shooting Leads to Standoff in Shamokin
-
Guilty Plea for Threats
-
-
Good Morning PA – Rotary Club of the Stroudsburgs
-
Two Families Displaced by Fire in Sunbury
-
Palm Sunday Procession in Luzerne County
-
Good Morning PA – Stourbridge Elementary Center
-
Christian and Jewish Holidays Come At Same Time
-
-
Former Cop Guilty of Conspiracy; Father Fined for Outburst in Courtroom
-
Good Morning PA – Splashin’ with Compassion
-
Good Morning PA – Eynon Archbald Lions Club