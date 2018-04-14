There is now a way to customize the seat size of your upholstered furniture. You don't have to feel like a three-year old unable to touch the floor while on your living room chair. Nor do you have to look like a grown up in a child's chair with a small cushion depth. Benjamin T. Moyer Furniture in Sunbury can offer customization, quality and comfort in your living room seating. See how you, like Goldilocks can find furniture that's just right.
Goldilocks and the Three Chairs by Benjamin T. Moyer Furniture
-
Mother of 13 Malnourished Children Was ‘Perplexed’ When Deputies Arrived, Captain Says
-
Amish Furniture
-
Living With Kidney Disease
-
Lock Haven Tearing Down Fire-gutted Building
-
Students Face Detention for Walking Out
-
-
Water Rising in West Pittston as Concern over Ice Jams Grows
-
Shoppers Impatient for Spring Weather
-
Man Arrested for Shooting Dog in the Face
-
Real Estate Reality Check
-
Firefighter Killed in York Building Collapse from Monroe County; Funeral and Memorial Service Set
-
-
Three Homes in Wilkes-Barre Broken into for Copper Piping
-
Inmates Look To Make Better Decisions After Job Fair Inside SCI Waymart
-
Scranton Crews Battling Pothole Problems