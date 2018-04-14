Goldilocks and the Three Chairs by Benjamin T. Moyer Furniture

Posted 9:30 am, April 14, 2018

There is now a way to customize the seat size of your upholstered furniture.  You don't have to feel like a three-year old unable to touch the floor while on your living room chair.  Nor do you have to look like a grown up in a child's chair with a small cushion depth.  Benjamin T. Moyer Furniture in Sunbury can offer customization, quality and comfort in your living room seating.  See how you, like Goldilocks can find furniture that's just right.

