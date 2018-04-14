Gerry McNamara Plays in Charity Game at Holy Rosary Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the best athletes ever to hail from the Electric City was back in his hometown Saturday and it was all for a good cause.

Gerry McNamara played in a charity basketball game at Holy Rosary Center. The Scranton-native suited up with other former Holy Rosary School players from multiple championship teams and they played against the Scranton Police Department. All the proceeds will go to help with gym renovations. Though kids don't suit up for Holy Rosary anymore, the gym is still used regularly by the community.

Before he was a star at Bishop Hannan and Syracuse, McNamara grew up playing in this gym and he was happy to do his part to help fix it up.

"It's great!" McNamara said. "The majority of the guys I'm playing with I idolized. So it's so neat for us to come back. We owe a great deal to our childhood right here at Holy Rosary gym. This is where we came every night, every day, every weekend. The opportunity for all of us to get together and pay it back, it's pretty special. These are family friends from North Scranton and this building is pretty special to all of us."

Yes, McNamara can still shoot the rock. He's currently an assistant coach at Syracuse.