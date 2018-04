Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- Flames broke out late Saturday night at a home in Lackawanna County.

According to fire officials, flames at the home along Delaware Avenue in Olyphant started when a wall in the front of the home caught fire.

Fire officials say they were able to knock the flames down quickly.

At least five people were home at the time but everyone got out safely.

No word yet on what caused that fire in Lackawanna County.