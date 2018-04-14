× Better Late Than Never, St. Patrick’s Parade in Schuylkill County

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — A better late than never St. Patrick’s Day celebration had folks out and about in Schuylkill County on Saturday afternoon.

The parade in downtown Girardville had people out and about enjoying the warm weather and decked out in their Irish green.

Residents of Giradville say they enjoyed the festivities and the postponement actually worked out for the best.

“Oh, it’s a great day. It’s beautiful out here. Wonderful weather. Great people. It’s a great day,” said Joe Murren of Gettysburg.

“It is so beautiful out. Beats the snow. Couldn’t ask for more perfect weather,” said Alexandra Victor & Chris Curran of Shenandoah.

Girardville had originally postponed their parade due to snowy weather back in March.