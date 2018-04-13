Williams Valley Softball Has Experience, Talent

Posted 6:41 pm, April 13, 2018, by

The Williams Valley softball team is back on the field. They beat Minersville 13-2 on Thursday. The Lady Vikes return 8 of 10 starters from last year's squad that made it to the "A" state championship game. They have experience, talent, and an interview with Steve Lloyd.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s