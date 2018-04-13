The Wallenpaupack baseball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Abington Heights 3-2 Friday night as part of the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer weekend.
Wallenpaupack Baseball Rallies to Beat Abington Heights 3-2
