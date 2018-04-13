Out and About in the Photolink Library

Posted 7:45 pm, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:45PM, April 14, 2018

Mike Stevens is out and about with no destination in mind. It's the spring weather, no doubt, but he did make time for a stop in the Photolink Library.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment