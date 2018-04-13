Opening Day for Golf in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Birds were singing, squirrels were busy and golfers were back on the green for opening day at Hollenback Golf Course in Wilkes-Barre.

"After being cooped up in a house all winter, so to me, it was real nice now," said one golfer.

Some friends dusted off their clubs and hit the course.

"Oh, we're back! First time in seven months."

The warmer weather had them feeling confident about their game but not so confident about how they'll feel tomorrow.

"I'll probably be hurting tomorrow. Using those muscles that you don't use all winter long," said Jim Williams of Wilkes-Barre.

But nonetheless, golfers say they had to get out there.

"Oh, I'm chomping at the bit. I couldn't wait. Usually, I have about ten rounds of golf in by now," said Williams.

With weather this nice, some people say the only hazards out there are on the course.