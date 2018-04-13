WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of US Strikes on Syria

Mid Valley Softball Tops Holy Cross 3-0

Posted 10:48 pm, April 13, 2018, by

The Mid Valley softball team beat Holy Cross 3-0 in Dunmore Friday evening.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s