The Mid Valley softball team beat Holy Cross 3-0 in Dunmore Friday evening.
Mid Valley Softball Tops Holy Cross 3-0
-
Holy Cross Boys Beat Mid Valley in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Mid Valley Spartanettes basketball
-
Holy Cross softball
-
Mid Valley softball preview
-
Holy Cross boys basketball wins first half Title
-
-
Holy Cross Moves Into 2nd Half Play In The Lackawanna League
-
Delaware Valley at King’s
-
Williams Valley Softball Has Experience, Talent
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Holy Cross for Lackawanna League Division 3 Title
-
Mid Valley Tops Dunmore 41-28 in Boys Basketball
-
-
Williams Valley vs Minersville softball
-
Late start to spring sports season
-
Holy Cross Upsets Math, Civics & Science 71-58 to Reach State Semifinals