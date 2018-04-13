Laurie Merritt: Four Years After Her Death, Family Still Searches For Answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Drivers heading south along the Cross Valley Expressway near Forty Fort can see a billboard that is hard to miss. It offers a $10,000 reward for information about the death of Laurie Merritt.

“Every day when I drive home from work the billboard is on my way and it is awesome to see that it is still out there. You can't help but miss her beautiful smile,” said Kristin Merritt, Laurie's daughter.

Laurie Merritt was found unconscious in the attic of her burning home in Wilkes-Barre. On April 14, 2014. She died at a hospital.

Authorities say the fire at the home on Wyoming Street was intentionally set. Merritt's death remains under investigation.

“She was an awesome person and brought light to the family brought light to the community and we don't want that to be forgotten."

Merritt's daughter Kristin did not pay to have the billboard put up. Another family member did that.

Kristin Merritt is grateful for the support.

“Everybody is still there, nobody wants to give up, everybody misses her and hasn't let go of anything."

As the family continues to search for answers they hope that someone driving along the Cross Valley may see the billboard and have some answers.