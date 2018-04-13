Flames Damage Home in Lackawanna County

Posted 3:34 pm, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 02:20PM, April 13, 2018

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire in Lackawanna County which started in a shed spread to a house on the same property.

Fire officials say flames broke out around 12:30 on Friday afternoon causing damage to the roof of the home as well as smoke and water damage throughout.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury after a piece of ceiling fell on him while trying to extinguish the flames.

Officials say the family of three and their dog escaped without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigating in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s