Flames Damage Home in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire in Lackawanna County which started in a shed spread to a house on the same property.

Fire officials say flames broke out around 12:30 on Friday afternoon causing damage to the roof of the home as well as smoke and water damage throughout.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury after a piece of ceiling fell on him while trying to extinguish the flames.

Officials say the family of three and their dog escaped without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigating in Lackawanna County.