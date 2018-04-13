× Enjoying Warm Spring Days in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The sound of lawn mowers was music to the ears of people at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.

Michael Parfomac says it’s much better than the sound of snow plows.

“I am super excited. It feels like winter is finally over. It took a while but I am happy to be out with my little one, outside having a good time,” said Parfomac.

For the first time in quite a while, fields were getting play on and swings swung on.

One little one was having a good time bouncing around on the playground.

“Usually if anything we stay at the house and play in the backyard. She has a couple things there but I figured, hey lets get her out and about,” said Jackie Kitt of East Stroudsburg.

Some people Newswatch 16 spoke to say this weather has a mind of its own and can change whenever it wants so they are going to stay outside in the warm sun for as long as they can.

“It is a beautiful day and we are taking advantage of the sun.”

Nicole Zitani from Greentown tells Newswatch 16 she and her family were just passing through East Stroudsburg and decided to have a picnic at the park. She says it’s been far too long since temperatures hit 70, so she wasn’t going to stay indoors.

“We’ve gotten a lot of snow, ice, it was bad. I just, ugh, I love this weather and I want it to stay like this,” said Zitani.

With the warm weather extending into the weekend, plenty more people will be spending some time while they can.