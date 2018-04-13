Electric City Tattoo Holds Its Ninth Tattoo Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may see some walking works of art this weekend in Scranton.

Electric City Tattoo is holding its ninth tattoo convention.

The ink will be flowing from nearly 200 tattoo artists at the Hilton in downtown Scranton.

Newswatch 16 spoke with some artists who had their work on display and some of the *colorful* crowd.

"So, I have a new age Frankenstein on my opposite leg that he did a few years ago, so we're just doing it to match it with it. I love horror movies man," said Kevin Bowman, Tunkhannock

"It kind of gets your craft out there. shows support to the tattoo industry. it's not only great to feel out for new clientel, but to meet and greet with other artists not only from the area, but even states and countries away," said Caleb Gesicki from Allentown

The convention isn't all about ink, you can also check out sword swallowing and a burlesque show.

The electric city tattoo here in Scranton convention runs through Sunday.