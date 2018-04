Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Newswatch 16 Sports Director Jim Coles presented the Dunmore girls basketball team and head coach with a trophy for being the number one team in the WNEP girls basketball Super 16 on Friday.

This is the third time in the last five years that Dunmore has been named the top team.

They finished out the season 28-2.

Congratulations from Newswatch 16!