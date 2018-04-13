Dancing With The Stars Cast Announced, Features Olympic Medalist Adam Rippon

NEW YORK — Olympic bronze medal figure skater Adam Rippon is going for gold again – this time on the ABC hit show “Dancing With The Stars”.

Rippon appears happy with his “teammate” Jenna Johnson, calling her his “literal dream partner” in a tweet following the announcement.

I love you, @Dance10Jenna!!! Literal dream partner to have on @DancingABC 💃🏼❤️🕺🏼 Already been having such a blast 🙆🏼‍♂️⭐️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y7cz9P8lhM — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) April 13, 2018

The cast for the new season, which features all athletes, was announed on Good Morning America Friday morning.

Among those joining the Lackawanna County native on the dance floor are former figure skater Tonya Harding, NBA legend Kareem Adbul Jabar and World Series champ Johnny Damon.

The new season of “Dancing With The Stars” debuts Monday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. right here on WNEP.