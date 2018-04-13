16 To The Rescue: Carly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT MOUNT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Carly is a 4-year-old pittie mix at It's Ruff Without a Roof Rescue near Pleasant Mount.

She has been with the rescue for a year and a half.

Lisa Criscera Conarton is the rescue's co-founder and says Carly is a dream.

"She's a super, super sweet dog. She loves humans. She's very affectionate. She loves to snuggle and cuddle."

This little pooch loves being outside. Hiking, running, playing - you name it. Plus she is wild about water.

"She does love the water. She loves to swim. She'd swim for days on end if she could."

Since she adores being out and about, Carly needs a family who enjoys the same.

"An active family. A family that likes to be outdoors and play and go for walks and things like that."

Carly is also quite the smarty pants.

"She's very intelligent. Her foster mom Sarah has been working with her very hard to teach her different tricks. So she knows sit, paw and she's great with her recall so when you call her she'll come back to you."

Carly gets along with dogs her size but gets too excited by small animals so a cat might not be the best friend for her. She would also do best in a home with older children.

If you want a pup whose aim in life is to please, look no further than Carly. You won't regret it.

"Carly is one of those dogs that when you meet her, she just grabs your heart and doesn't let go. She's just so sweet. She really wants to please whoever she is around. She wants attention. She wants love and she wants to give love too!"

If you're interested in adopting Carly, you can check out It's Ruff Without a Roof for more information.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com