13th Anniversary of Gricar Disappearance

LEWISBURG, Pa. — For decades, bargain hunters have traveled to the Famous Street of Shops in Lewisburg but 13 years ago, the business in central Pennsylvania became well known for another reason.

“We hear about it frequently, you know, they’ll say oh this is the place that Ray Gricar went missing,” said Craig Bennet, owner of The Famous Street of Shops.

It’s been 13 years since Ray Gricar disappeared.

Gricar was the Centre County District Attorney. In April 2005, he was last seen at the Street of Shops in Lewisburg. Craig Bennett owns the place.

“They started an all-out search on the river. There were helicopters on the river, there were helicopters everywhere,” said Bennett.

Gricar’s computer was eventually found in the Susquehanna River. His car was found parked across the road from the shops.

“It was this space. It was a red Mini Cooper and it sat right here where we’re standing.”

“I think about it every week. I’m never far from it. I wonder what happened to my friend,” said Robert Buehner.

Former Montour County District Attorney Robert Buehner knew Ray Gricar. He says his friend had plans to retire and travel after holding office for 20 years.

Gricar left behind a daughter and hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank accounts.

Buehner says he’s convinced someone killed Gricar.

“If you can keep the pressure on and the story alive, it helps give us some help that maybe someday we will solve this absolute puzzle, mystery, this enigma that’s been bugging people for 13 years,” said Buehner.

According to Buehner, a court declared Gricar dead but the investigation into what happened to the district attorney remains open.