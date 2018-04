× Woman Sent to Prison for Bradford County Stabbing

TOWANDA, Pa. — A woman charged with attempted homicide in Bradford County was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Lexus Parsons was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison after stabbing a 66-year-old man eight times when the two got into an argument at the victim’s home in Wyalusing last year.

Parsons pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in February.

