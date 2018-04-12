Woman Robbed While Loading Groceries in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- An 75-year-old woman was robbed while loading groceries into her car at Wegmans in Dickson City.

According to police, the woman was loading her car on Thursday afternoon when another woman driving a silver sedan approached her and asked to use her cell phone.

Police say the woman then grabbed the older woman's purse and dragged her for a short distance.

The suspect got away but police say they do have a person of interest in that robbery in Lackawanna County.