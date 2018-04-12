× Woman Facing Charges After Leaving Child Unattended in Parking Garage

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County is facing child endangerment charges after police say she left her child in her car unattended.

Police were called to the Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre parking garage Thursday morning after a security worker and witness found the 20-month-old child.

Knessa Nimmo was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left the child in the car for an hour and a half while she received bloodwork.

Nimmo was arrested and held for arraignment in Luzerne County.