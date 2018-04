Wawa turns 54 and its celebrating #WawaDay by giving away free coffee!

Cheers to 54 years! Enjoy FREE Any Size Coffee today, 4/12! #WawaDay pic.twitter.com/Ff5PlOE8QP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 12, 2018

The convenience store chain announced that it expects to give away more than 2 million cups of coffee at its 750 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Wawa Day began in 2014, when the chain marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of its first store.

Click HERE to find a Wawa location near you.