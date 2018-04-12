× Vehicle Registration Fee Proposed to Repair County Bridges, Roads

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Luzerne County is looking at ways to help fix some of their roads and bridges by implementing a $5 vehicle registration fee.

“We have to review it,” said county manager Dave Pedri. “We don’t take these things lightly, we understand it’s another fee on an already taxed populace here in Luzerne County, but when we’re talking about over $2 million coming here to Luzerne County, it has to be looked at and it has to be reviewed.”

Luzerne County estimates that implementing the fee could generate nearly $1.5 million a year. PennDOT would match up to $2 million for the first year, but the state won’t commit beyond that.

“They said that, hopefully, this will be in future budgets, but what they said is for one year definitely is what they’re able to commit to at this particular point,” said Pedri. “We’re trying to fix these potholes and we have to fix the bridges. We’re talking about public safety here and it has to be reviewed.”

A bridge along West Liberty Street in Hanover Township is a bridge the county has prioritized as one that needs to be repaired. Pedri says the cost would be approximately $1.5 million.

“If they’re really going to improve the roads, then I’m for it because we travel out of state and the roads are much better than in Pennsylvania,” said Jean Dydynski of Plymouth Township.

“My husband’s had a problem with a pothole and had a tire issue. We’ve definitely had problems and my grandson is just starting to drive now and I don’t need him having problems. They definitely need to have work done,” said Linda Accurso of Glen Lyon.

This fee would be in addition to the gas tax which already brings in more than $1 million a year to Luzerne County. The registration fee will be introduced April 24, with a probable vote coming on May 10.