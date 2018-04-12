This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Muscular Dystrophy Association Pheasant Hunt

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll travel to Echo Farms Hunt Club for a pheasant hunt to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.  Mike Wagner of Dusty W German Shorthaired Pointers organized and ran the event.  Watch as a generous family heads into the field behind some great dogs for an exciting, and laugh filled, bird hunt.  Plus, we'll check out the statewide mentored youth trout day and have Pennsylvania People and Places, all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

