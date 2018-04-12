Police Search for Answers in Northumberland County Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP -- There are still many questions in Northumberland County as state police are investigating the death of a woman.

State police are not saying much but they do tell Newswatch 16 they are investigating the death of a woman found after a crash along Snydertown Road on Wednesday.

State police were back in the area of Snydertown Road, near Sunbury, Thursday morning.

Investigators looked through the woods, looking for evidence but at this time they are not saying what evidence they are looking for.

According to state police, an SUV went off the roadway around at 5 p.m. Wednesday and flipped several times. The SUV finally stopped on its roof near a wooded area, the same spot a state police helicopter searched from above.

A woman was found dead after the crash. State police aren't saying if the crash led to the woman's death and they're not releasing her name.

"We heard different stories. Somebody was definitely killed and they said somebody else took off with a gun. That's all we heard. That was rumors," said Snydertown resident Scott Cardell.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday.