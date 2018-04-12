× National Grilled Cheese at Wheel Restaurant in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — Grilled cheese experts agree, on National Grilled Cheese Day, it’s “go big, or go home.”

For many of folks in and around Schuylkill County, the best place to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day is at the Wheel restaurant in downtown Pottsville.

“It’s inherent in our business concept, right?” Wheel restaurant owner Savas Logothetides said. “So, it’s National Grilled Cheese Day and we are a gourmet build-your-own grilled cheese restaurant. There aren’t many of us around. So, this is like our Super Bowl.”

The Wheel on West Market Street celebrated the holiday with lots of grilled cheese specials and a challenge for its diners. If they could eat an extra large grilled cheese in 30 minutes, they’d get their meal free.

“That’s a 12 inch by 12 inch grilled cheese with a bowl of tomato soup,” Logothetides said. “(There are) six different types of cheese on that sandwich.”

One of the other special grilled cheeses the Wheel served was a “Skook Grilled Cheese” with pierogies and kielbasa on it.

The Wheel is a new restaurant. This is only its second National Grilled Cheese Day. The owner was happy to see the place packed for the occasion.

“The community has been very supportive of the business, something new for Schuylkill County,” Logothetides said.