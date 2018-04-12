× Man Locked Up After Attempted Robbery

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A man has been charged with the attempted robbery of a Rite Aid store in Nanticoke late last year.

Police say Ryan Romanoskey attempted to rob the store by demanding money and two cartons of cigarettes from workers before being scared off.

Romanoskey was picked up by Delaware State Police in November.

Locked up in Luzerne County, Romanoskey is facing attempted robbery and assault charges. He is expected back in court later this month.