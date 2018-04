Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man has been charged with the shooting death of Sean Maschal last September in Northumberland County.

Police say Brian Heffner, 37 of Coal Township, has been charged with homicide, abuse of a corpse and other related charges.

Maschal's body was found last September in a wooded area along Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township.