Korean War Vets Honored

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Those who fought in a war that started nearly 70 years ago are still being honored today.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's office recognized about 40 Korean war veterans from Schuylkill County in a special ceremony at the Schuylkill County Courthouse.

Joseph Stencovage of St. Clair was one of the veterans honored.

"I'm proud. I'm very proud to see the rest of these Korean fellows here," Stencovage said.

Sen. Toomey worked with the Schuylkill County Veterans Affairs office to make this all possible.

"When you realize the young veterans here in this group are 82 years old, these are men who fought 60 and 65 years ago, and for them, it's very important that we've not forgotten them and for Sen. Toomey it's always been key that he not forget any of our veterans," said Bob DeSousa, a member of Sen. Toomey's staff.

Each of the veterans was given an Ambassador for Peace medal which is a token of gratitude given to Korean War veterans from the Korean government.

"The medal has been available for several years but when the South Koreans did it, places like Schuylkill County didn't know about it."

The ceremony was emotional for those who attended.

"So many of the guys are still with it. My father will be 90 at the end of July. so, they're running out of days. That's how it goes," said Kurt Hepler, the son of a veteran.

Sen. Toomey has awarded 600 of these medals to veterans all across the state.