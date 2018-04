× Former Township Treasurer Sentenced for Theft

HAWLEY, Pa. — A former township treasurer in Pike County will spend up to seven years in prison for theft.

Shawn Roe was sentenced on Thursday to 16 months to seven years in state prison.

In February, Roe admitted stealing more than $200,000 while treasurer of Lackawaxen Township.

In addition to prison, Roe has been ordered to pay restitution for the theft in Pike County.