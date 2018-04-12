× Former Casino Employee Facing More Theft Charges

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The former Vice President of Player Development at Mohegan Sun Pocono has been charged with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property.

According to officials Robert Pellegrini, 53, of Fairview Township, allegedly rigged an Easter egg drawing back in April of 2014 in exchange for a cut of the winnings.

Mark Heltzel, the winner of the $10,000 prize, allegedly gave Pellegrini $2,000 of his winnings for rigging the drawing.

Pellegrini is currently serving a 32-month sentence after pleading guilty to federal money laundering charges in a previous case involving the casino.