Does It Really Work: Wonder Clipper

The maker of the Wonder Clipper claims they are the best clippers you'll ever see! The Wonder Clippers have extended easy-grip handles which give you increased leverage when you need to trim your nails. The bright LED light shines right on the nail so you can see exactly what you're doing. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
