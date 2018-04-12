× Conagra Recalls Banquet Salisbury Steaks That Could Contain Bone Fragments

If your family enjoys Salisbury steaks, there’s a recall you should know about.

Conagra Brands Incorporated is recalling more than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products because they might be contaminated with bone and other materials.

The USDA’s food safety and inspection service says the following products are included in the recall: [View Labels]

27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat and several consumer complaints.

The affected items were produced on March 10 of this year and have a best by date of September 1, 2019 printed on the package.