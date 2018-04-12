Anglers Eager for Trout Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Anglers throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania are getting ready for the opening day of trout season in the northern part of the state.

People in the Poconos cannot wait to cast their lines and finally get on the water this Saturday.

Some people we spoke to also can't wait for the warm weather that is expected to come along with it.

Fishing lines, lures, and more are stocked and ready at Dunkelberger's near Brodheadsville for the beginning of trout season.

Opening day in this part of the state is Saturday and some people cannot wait to cast off.

"I just like getting out fishing altogether, doesn't matter if it's trout, bass. doesn't matter to me," Frank Hofferica said.

Workers at the sporting goods store in Chestnuthill Township say the warm, then cold, then colder weather so far this year, has really taken a toll on people, leaving many itching to get outside in some warmer weather.

"Everyone has been so cooped up. It's been such a horrible winter. everyone is biting at the bit to get fishing, everyone," William Bassano said.

If you're in the market for a state fishing license with a trout stamp, it will run you a little more than $30 bucks.

While a lot of people buy their fishing license online, some people who came into Dunkelberger's say there is nothing like coming into the store, buying a license and a few extra supplies before opening day.

"We sell rods, reels, lures. You name it and we have it and every bait you can think of," Bassano added.

Frank Hofferica from Chestnuthill Township came in to get a fishing license and a few supplies.

"I strictly buy lures but I cannot give you my secret lure because then everyone will have it."

Trout season in the northern part of the state officially begins on Saturday at 8 a.m.