And Joe Snedeker’s Newest “Jug Head” Is…

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The cardboard box has been opened. The bubble wrap has been unwrapped. And the much-anticipated reveal has taken place!
Joe Snedeker unveiled his newest "jug head" Thursday morning, and it's fantastic!
(drum roll) The latest ceramic likeness of a Newswatch 16 personality is... Jon Meyer!
Jon's jug head will now join those of Tom Williams, Mindi Ramsey, Kurt Aaron and others.
Side note - Joe's jug head is currently missing. We will update you on the search.
41.353413 -75.738248
2 comments
comment375583328
Since management clipped Joe’s wings by taking away Brown Bag Monday (with no explanation) I’ve lost interest.
donny hud43987
He’s the reason I only watch the news on WNEP not the weather! He starves for attention,