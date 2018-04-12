And Joe Snedeker’s Newest “Jug Head” Is…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The cardboard box has been opened. The bubble wrap has been unwrapped. And the much-anticipated reveal has taken place!

Joe Snedeker unveiled his newest "jug head" Thursday morning, and it's fantastic!

(drum roll) The latest ceramic likeness of a Newswatch 16 personality is... Jon Meyer!

Jon's jug head will now join those of Tom Williams, Mindi Ramsey, Kurt Aaron and others.

Side note - Joe's jug head is currently missing. We will update you on the search.