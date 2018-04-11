× Wallenpaupack Students Win National Automotive Technology Competition

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Under the hood and behind the wheel — that’s where two Wallenpaupack Area High School seniors really excel.

And Andrew Stuart and Evan Sennefelder have something to show for it. The duo showed off all the loot they brought home from the National Automotive Technology Competition last week in New York City.

It’s the second win for the program since 2015.

“We hoped to, but we didn’t think we’d get first place. It’s pretty crazy,” said senior Evan Sennefelder.

To win, the two outdid other teams in the competition, including solving vehicle problems which involve lots of technology.

“It was amazing, one of the best feelings. All the hard work we put into it to have it all paid off,” said senior Andrew Stuart.

The kids had quite a few snow days lately and had to find ways to get ready for the competition while they weren’t in school.

“I’d text them and give them a lot of work to do at home because a lot of it was using the GM website,” said instructor Mark Watson.

“A lot of time we had a snow day, we’d be working hours, two, three hours,” said Stuart.

Not only did Wallenpaupack win a car back in 2015 when it won the national championship, it won a tire balancing machine which is state of the art and most school districts can’t afford this type of equipment.

“When we won in 2015, I said this is once in a program kind of thing, once in a career type of thing and it ended up happening again,” Watson said.

Now, these students have scholarships enough for Sennefelder to go to college and both boys say they owe a lot to Watson who pushed them to be the best.

“Mr. Watson put 80-plus hours into this with us here and more with us at home. He’s awesome giving us the tools to win,” Sennefelder said.