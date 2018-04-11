× Upgrades Planned at Several Local Walmarts

Walmart is planning to remodel 14 stores in Pennsylvania this year, including several in our area.

Walmart says in addition to renovations, the discount chain is planning changes in store and online to help shoppers save time and money.

Walmart plans updates to online grocery pickup, mobile express scan and go stations, and pickup towers at these stores:

100 Lunder Dr., Bloomsburg

1325 S. Main Ave., Taylor

3926 Linden St., Bethlehem

3722 Easton Nazareth Hwy., Easton

220 Route 6 and 209, Milford

Online Grocery Pickup

• Pennsylvania customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store.

• Walmart currently offers Grocery Pickup at 26 locations in Pennsylvania and plans to roll-out more than 35 new Grocery Pickup locations at additional stores in the coming year.

• Click here to see how Walmart Online Grocery Pickup works.

Mobile Express Scan & Go

• Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Go in select markets which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store.

• Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at eight Pennsylvania Walmart stores. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more local customers in the coming year.

• Watch the Walmart Mobile Express Scan & Go video here

Walmart Pickup Towers

• Much like a high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on and select the Pickup option at checkout.

• Walmart currently provides Pickup Tower service at four locations in Pennsylvania. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities expand the Pickup Tower service to additional customers in the coming year.

• Watch the Walmart Pickup Tower video here