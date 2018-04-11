Up to 40 Years in Prison for Shooting Man in the Face

Posted 10:52 am, April 11, 2018, by

George Salata

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.  — A man who shot his friend in the face last year in Hazleton has been sentenced to prison.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced George Salata of Hazleton to 20 to 40 years in prison for attempted homicide.

Salata was found guilty in January on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police say he opened fire on the victim in early 2017 after the two got into an argument over a woman.

Officers later followed Salata’s footprints to his home in Hazleton where he surrendered after a stand-off.

