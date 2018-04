Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Anyone traveling on the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday night should plan for some delays.

The Turnpike Commission has some work planned on the Lehigh Tunnel Wednesday night.

Both northbound and southbound traffic could be stopped for 15 minutes at a time while crews do some inspections and camera maintenance work.

Traffic along that stretch of the turnpike could be delayed between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.