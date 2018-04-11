Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Hundreds gathered in Stroudsburg for a Take Back the Night walk.

The annual event in Monroe County is one of many across the nation aimed at raising awareness of sexual assaults.

The group of about 200 marched from Courthouse Square to East Stroudsburg University Wednesday evening to spread the message of stopping the silence and ending the violence.

"I want men and women to support this cause because it doesn't just affect the girls and the women in our nation, so I'm glad to see a lot of boys here and a lot of young men to help support this cause," said Marina Odierno, ESU professor.

Organizers say they were extremely happy with the turnout at this year's event.