Students Work on Habitat for Humanity House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A brand new home is being built in Williamsport for a deserving family.

A group of students from Penn College were working on the foundation of the house along Scott Street on Wednesday.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the duplex in the fall.

Students tell us the work is rewarding.

"We need people to do stuff like this, and it's nice to know that someone is going to be living here. So it's made a huge impact on us, and it makes us want to do it even more if we have a chance to do it in the future," said Luis Rodriguez, Penn College freshman.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from people who would like to live in the house.

The duplex in Williamsport should be finished by the fall.