× Scranton Student Who Posted Anti-bullying Video Gets Support from Hugh Jackman

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fourth-grade student in Scranton who posted a video on Facebook about being bullied is getting support from Wolverine himself–actor Hugh Jackman.

10-year-old Cassidy Warner posted the heartbreaking plea on Facebook last month, describing the bullying she’s endured since first grade.

The video has since gained national attention, and on Wednesday, Jackman posted his message of support on Facebook, saying she’s “loved, special & smart.”

Jackman wrote:

‪”Hi Cassidy …. I’m Hugh. I want you to know you’re loved, special & smart. You’re strong, funny & beautiful both inside and out. BULLYING IS NOT OK. Please never stop asking for help. You will find it from people and places you never thought possible. I’m your friend.”

Newswatch 16 spoke with officials with Scranton School District last week who said the district has a four-pronged approach to dealing with bullying.