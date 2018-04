Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- Repairs have started on a playground in Lackawanna County.

Crews were replacing boards at Kids Korner in Jessup on Wednesday.

The borough closed the playground on Erie Street last week so it could be checked for structural problems.

Jessup DPW crews expect repairs to cost about $3,000 and should wrap up this week.

Officials hope to reopen the park next week.