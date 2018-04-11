× Police Close Road Following Reported Crash in Northumberland County

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have a road shut down after a reported crash in Northumberland County.

Crews were called around 5 p.m. Wednesday to Snydertown Road near Snydertown.

According to the county 911 center, Snydertown Road is closed between the borough of Snydertown and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township.

Newswatch 16 crews at the scene report seeing a heavy state police presence as well as a police helicopter flying overhead.

Police have not released any information at this time but have asked people to avoid the area.