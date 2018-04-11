North Pocono vs Valley View baseball

After a one day postponement, North Pocono and Valley View played a terrific game in HS baseball.  The Trojans received ten strikeouts in five innings by Pitcher Cory Wall and pushed three run across in the 7th to win 3-0.

