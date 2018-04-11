Hazleton Area’s Joey Grula and Josh Samec

Posted 7:08 pm, April 11, 2018, by

Hazleton Area Senior Joey Grula and Josh Samec announced that they will continue their student athlete endeavors next season in college. Grula will throw the Javelin for Brown University.  While the 6'7" Samec will play basketball for D2 West Chester University.  Both schools are getting class, character and competitive guys in Joe and Josh.

