× Facebook Users Troubled by Privacy Issues

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Some people who received a Facebook alert about data sharing say they are second-guessing using the popular social media app.

When Bonnie Picciano from East Stroudsburg logged onto Facebook, she received a message.

“I got a notification and I read through it and I was like, ‘OK, what really does it say?’ It wasn’t clear. I don’t know what information was leaked out and what it means to my Facebook. I think it could have been a lot clearer so we know what our exposure was,” Picciano complained.

She wasn’t the only one to get this message; millions of others received it after Facebook alerted users to a quiz app that shared personal data information like profile pictures and users’ current cities.

“I mean it’s a concern. If I want my information private and it’s just getting out there anyway, what other information can they get that I don’t want out there?” said ESU senior David Anderson.

Some people we spoke to say they don’t use Facebook for this specific reason. They don’t want their information getting out.

Marcus Adeniyi is a freshman at East Stroudsburg University. he says he stays off most social media websites because it’s too easy to get hacked.

“If anyone has your information, it’s easy to get identity theft or stuff like that. Whatever you do, there’s always going to be bad people out there, you just got to protect yourself,” Adeniyi said.

Other say despite the Facebook alert, they still question security.

“I would say that I would second-guess using social media and you have to be more careful what you put on sites like that,” Anderson added.

Facebook users who didn’t get the alert but still want to make sure they weren’t affected can go to the Facebook help page for that information. Get more information on that here.